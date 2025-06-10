НА ЖИВО
          КРАЙ НА ПРЕГОВОРИТЕ? Захарова: Ще има ли диалог с Киев?

          Никола Павлов
          Никола Павлов
          Никола Павлов
          Никола Павлов

          Говорителката на руското външно министерство Мария Захарова остро разкритикува украинските власти, заявявайки, че отказът им да приемат телата на загинали украински военнослужещи е акт на „дехуманизация“, предаде РИА Новости.

          „Киевският режим не взема телата на собствените си войници… това е просто дехуманизация… Ще има ли диалог с тях? Ще седнат ли на една маса? Ако хората не вземат телата на войници… Какво означава това? Че на тези хора не трябва да се позволява да се ръкуват“, заяви Захарова по време на „Форума на бъдещето 2050“.

          Контекст и действия на Русия

          • Захарова съобщи, че руската страна е публикувала списъци с имената на загинали украински военнослужещи.
          • Москва очаква Киев да приеме телата, но твърди, че украинските власти отказват да го направят.
          • Изказването цели да представи Украйна в отрицателна морална светлина, като страна, която „не се грижи дори за собствените си загинали“.

          13 КОМЕНТАРА

          1. Mr.wick , не бях се замислял за това . А може да е и от двете страни ? Разбирам да са неидентифицирани или ( недай си Боже) „изпарени“ от взривна вълна , но запазени тела на загинали… Да оставиш загинали непогребани не е християнско ! 🙁

          2. Dimiter Dimitroff

            ……NATO is terrorist organization of world……….

            They are now massacring the Palestinian people by killing 13,000 children as young as four years old. Old mothers, old fathers, they also injured 78,000 children and mothers

            1. They attacked and destroyed the country of Iraq and used nuclear weapons in the city of Fallujah, They killed the president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, on this date and it has never happened in the world that the president of a country was killed in an attack.

            2. They attacked and destroyed the country of Afghanistan and used nuclear weapons, For 25 years, they have been massacring the people in Afghanistan using every type of weapon in the world

            3. They attacked and destroyed Libya and used nuclear weapons, Gadhafi was killed by a nuclear missile and killed by the American and French forces

            4. They attacked and destroyed Vietnam and used nuclear weapons, their people were massacred, and they were killed like cattle, Vietnam has been given the worst history in the world and the US slaughtered those people like birds.

            5. They attacked and destroyed Sudan and used nuclear weapons, they used all the weapons in the world

            6. They attacked and destroyed the country of Yemen and are now using nuclear weapons, NATO raided the sea of Yemen and massacred the people of Yemen

            –-There is only one terrorist organization in the world and that is NATO––

          6. Трябва да има почва за разговор , за да се намери решение за край на войната между двете държави.

          7. Телевизия Евроком СБ. Беларусь Сегодня الصحفي أنيس منصور

            ……NATO is terrorist organization of world……….

            They are now massacring the Palestinian people by killing 13,000 children as young as four years old. Old mothers, old fathers, they also injured 78,000 children and mothers

            1. They attacked and destroyed the country of Iraq and used nuclear weapons in the city of Fallujah, They killed the president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, on this date and it has never happened in the world that the president of a country was killed in an attack.

            2. They attacked and destroyed the country of Afghanistan and used nuclear weapons, For 25 years, they have been massacring the people in Afghanistan using every type of weapon in the world

            3. They attacked and destroyed Libya and used nuclear weapons, Gadhafi was killed by a nuclear missile and killed by the American and French forces

            4. They attacked and destroyed Vietnam and used nuclear weapons, their people were massacred, and they were killed like cattle, Vietnam has been given the worst history in the world and the US slaughtered those people like birds.

            5. They attacked and destroyed Sudan and used nuclear weapons, they used all the weapons in the world

            6. They attacked and destroyed the country of Yemen and are now using nuclear weapons, NATO raided the sea of Yemen and massacred the people of Yemen

            –-There is only one terrorist organization in the world and that is NATO––

          9. Ако ги приеме ще трябва да плаща компенсация,така няма тела няма пари за семействата на загиналите!

