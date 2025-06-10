КРАЙ НА ПРЕГОВОРИТЕ? Захарова: Ще има ли диалог с Киев?

Говорителката на руското външно министерство Мария Захарова остро разкритикува украинските власти, заявявайки, че отказът им да приемат телата на загинали украински военнослужещи е акт на „дехуманизация“, предаде РИА Новости.
Контекст и действия на Русия
Захарова съобщи, че руската страна е публикувала списъци с имената на загинали украински военнослужещи.
Москва очаква Киев да приеме телата, но твърди, че украинските власти отказват да го направят.
Изказването цели да представи Украйна в отрицателна морална светлина, като страна, която „не се грижи дори за собствените си загинали“.
Mr.wick , не бях се замислял за това . А може да е и от двете страни ? Разбирам да са неидентифицирани или ( недай си Боже) „изпарени“ от взривна вълна , но запазени тела на загинали… Да оставиш загинали непогребани не е християнско ! 🙁
Dimiter Dimitroff
Говорит къркана МоЦква: глът-глът, хлъц-хлъц!
Пошла нахуй😡
„Изказването целИ….“, а неприемането какво целИ???
Трябва да има почва за разговор , за да се намери решение за край на войната между двете държави.
Че то урколайните НЕ ИСКАТ МИР…
Ако ги приеме ще трябва да плаща компенсация,така няма тела няма пари за семействата на загиналите!