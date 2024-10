Израел нанесе един от най-мощните удари по Бейрут (ВИДЕО)

LIVE: View overlooking Beirut’s skyline and airportView overlooking Lebanon's Beirut skyline as seen from Sin El Fil.The US is discussing strikes on Iran's oil facilities as retaliation for Tehran's missile attack on Israel, President Joe Biden said, while Israel's military hit Beirut with new air strikes in its battle against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.#skyline #Beirutskyline #Beirut #Lebanon #Israel #Hezbollah #live #Reuters #news Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/