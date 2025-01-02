НА ЖИВО
          На Нова година мълнии поразиха знакови сгради в САЩ (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

          В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради, предаде „Гласове“.

          Снимки показват как мълнии удрят Капитолия, Емпайър Стейт Билдинг и паметника на Вашингтон.

