На Нова година мълнии поразиха знакови сгради в САЩ (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради, предаде „Гласове“.
Снимки показват как мълнии удрят Капитолия, Емпайър Стейт Билдинг и паметника на Вашингтон.
On New Year’s Eve 2024, a powerful thunderstorm brought heavy rain and intense lightning to Washington, D.C., with a striking bolt hitting the Capitol dome.— Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) January 1, 2025
It was unclear if the structure sustained any damage. Since the 19th century, the Capitol has been equipped with a… pic.twitter.com/56sv1Kdts3
⚡️America welcomes 2025 with a flash: lightning strikes iconic landmarks— AI Day Trading (@ai_daytrading) January 1, 2025
On New Year’s Eve, dramatic lightning bolts struck the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, and the Empire State Building pic.twitter.com/JhQBr43W91