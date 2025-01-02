На Нова година мълнии поразиха знакови сгради в САЩ (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради, предаде „Гласове“.

Снимки показват как мълнии удрят Капитолия, Емпайър Стейт Билдинг и паметника на Вашингтон.

On New Year’s Eve 2024, a powerful thunderstorm brought heavy rain and intense lightning to Washington, D.C., with a striking bolt hitting the Capitol dome.



It was unclear if the structure sustained any damage. Since the 19th century, the Capitol has been equipped with a… pic.twitter.com/56sv1Kdts3