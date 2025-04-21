НА ЖИВО
          Радев: Папата служеше на мира, единството и разбирателството между народите

          Снимка: БГНЕС
          Президентът Румен Радев изрази съболезнования на католическия свят след смъртта на папа Франциск.

          „Негово Светейшество папа Франциск посвети службата си на мира, разбирателството и единството между народите. Той защитаваше хуманността, правото на живот и справедливостта във време на големи изпитания за човечеството. Сърдечни съболезнования на Светия престол и на всички католици в България и по света“, допълни държавният глава. 

          Папа Франциск почина на 88-годишна възраст днес, съобщи Ватиканът.

          Следете всички реакции от България и света тук:

