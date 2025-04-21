Радев: Папата служеше на мира, единството и разбирателството между народите

Президентът Румен Радев изрази съболезнования на католическия свят след смъртта на папа Франциск.

His Holiness Pope Francis devoted his service to the peace, understanding and unity among peoples. He defended humanity, the right to life and justice in a time of great trials for humanity. Heartfelt condolences to the Holy See and all Catholics in Bulgaria and in the world.